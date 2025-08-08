Alan Shearer provides damning Burnley verdict in predicted final Premier League table

Alan Shearer may be a Newcastle United legend, but he’s still predicted arch rivals Sunderland to finish above Burnley this season.

The Match of the Day pundit has issued his predictions for the upcoming season, which gets underway next weekend.

The ex-England striker expects the top and bottom of the table to remain largely unchanged, with Liverpool winning the title once again and the three newly-promoted clubs to all drop straight back down.

But even more damning for the Clarets is that Shearer expects Scott Parker’s Burnley side to finish bottom of the pile.

Sunderland, who won promotion via the Championship play-offs, are forecasted to finish one place ahead of them while Shearer has Leeds United down in 18th.

Brentford and West Ham are the two sides Shearer expects to be in most danger of suffering relegation.

Elsewhere, Shearer believes his beloved Newcastle will finish fifth for the second season running, while he predicts Manchester United and Tottenham to be much improved from their disastrous form last term.

Shearer has predicted how the Premier League table will finish this season (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Take a look at Shearer's full Premier League table prediction through Betfair, below.

Shearer’s predicted final table

1 Liverpool

2 Arsenal

3 Man City

4 Chelsea

5 Newcastle

6 Man United

7 Aston Villa

8 Tottenham

9 Nottingham Forest

10 Brighton

11 Bournemouth

12 Crystal Palace

13 Everton

14 Wolves

15 Fulham

16 West Ham

17 Brentford

18 Leeds

19 Sunderland

20 Burnley

