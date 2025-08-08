How Burnley's French connection persuaded Lesley Ugochukwu to make the move from Chelsea

Burnley’s growing French connection helped persuade Lesley Ugochukwu to make the move to Turf Moor.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Clarets after making the switch from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.

While manager Scott Parker was hugely influential in Ugochukwu’s decision to move to the North West, fellow Frenchman Maxime Esteve also played his part.

The two of them have played together for France’s Under-21s, alongside fellow summer signing Loum Tchouana. Despite representing Tunisia, Hannibal was also born in France.

Explaining why he made the move to Burnley, Ugochukwu told the club’s YouTube channel: “The fact they’re in the Premier League, I think it’s a league that suits me a lot. I spoke to the gaffer and some of the lads here and they played a huge part in my decision too.

“I had a very good conversation with the manager. The ways he plays – I played against Burnley last season [in the FA Cup], so I know the style – so I was just happy to choose Burnley.

“Maxime Esteve also told me to come here. He told me I would enjoy it and there’s a lot of French guys here, but everybody is just nice to everyone. He said if I come here I will be happy.”

The midfielder has signed a five-year deal with the Clarets. Picture: Burnley FC

While Ugochukwu only made a handful of appearances for Chelsea during his two years with the club, he does have Premier League experience under his belt.

The midfielder made 31 appearances for Southampton last season, scoring once.

“You have to take every game like it’s a final,” he said of the top flight. “I’m just here to give my best and I will do my best to make it stay and keep it where it belongs.

“I’m just excited for the season to get started. I think everyone, the fans, the players, are just excited to start the Premier League journey. I can’t wait to put the shirt on and play for Burnley.”

