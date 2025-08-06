Burnley make Chelsea midfielder signing number seven of summer transfer window
The highly-rated 21-year-old makes the move for an undisclosed fee, with the Frenchman penning a five-year contract at Turf Moor.
The Clarets saw off stiff competition from around the Premier League and Europe to seal his signature.
“It’s a great feeling to sign for Burnley,” Ugochukwu said.
“As soon as I was made aware of the club’s interest in signing me, I was keen to hear more about the project.
"I spoke to the manager and Maxime (Estève) – they were both so passionate about the club and the direction it’s heading in.
"It feels like this is the perfect move for me at this stage of my career with the ambition the club is showing. It’s a really exciting time to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I’m really excited to pull on the Burnley shirt in the Premier League.”
Chelsea paid £23m to lure Ugochukwu from Rennes in 2023 and he’s since made 15 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit.
He spent last season on loan at Southampton, scoring once in 31 appearances.
Ugochukwu significantly bolsters Burnley’s options in midfield, an area of Scott Parker’s side that currently looks a little light on options following Josh Brownhill’s departure.
The midfielder follows Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe, Loum Tchaouna, Kyle Walker and Jacob Bruun Larsen in joining the Clarets this summer.
It promises to be a busy week on the transfer front at Turf Moor, with Burnley also in discussions with Chelsea for their striker Armando Broja.
The Clarets are in advanced talks to strike a permanent deal for the 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Everton.
Talks are also ongoing with Newcastle United’s goalkeeper Martin Dubvraka over another permanent deal in what would be a replacement for James Trafford, who recently re-joined Manchester City for £31m plus add-ons and a sell-on.
