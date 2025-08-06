'Real commitment': Burnley boss Scott Parker provides glowing verdict on Maxime Esteve's new deal

Scott Parker has praised Maxime Esteve’s “commitment” for choosing to remain a Burnley player when he could easily have looked to move on this summer.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Frenchman recently put pen to paper on a new five-year deal with the Clarets, less than 12 months after signing another renewal with the club.

The 23-year-old had interest from the likes of Crystal Palace and Tottenham over the summer, but Esteve believes remaining at Turf Moor is perfect for his development as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After agreeing the new deal, Esteve even claimed he hopes to remain a Burnley player for a “long time”.

Keeping hold of Esteve’s services was crucial for Parker, who has already seen James Trafford, CJ Egan-Riley and Josh Brownhill – three of last season’s promotion-winning heroes – all move on this summer.

For Parker, he expects the centre-back to play a “pivotal” role once again for his side this coming season in the Premier League, just as he did in the Championship.

"That’s really important,” the Clarets boss told the Burnley Express.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esteve in action for the Clarets during last week's pre-season friendly against Stoke City (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"I mean, he was pivotal for us last year and we all see his quality and he'll be pivotal again for us this year.

"I'm delighted that we've managed to seal that contract and fair play to the club owners that we've managed to do that, because i's vitally important for us.

"Maxi's not just an incredible football player, he's an incredible person and showed real commitment by staying here as well, so I'm delighted to have him.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Explained: The 'punishment' Burnley's Josh Laurent will face for Stoke City dismissal