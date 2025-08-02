Maxime Esteve makes big claim about his Burnley future after agreeing new contract

Maxime Esteve says he hopes to remain a Burnley player for a “long time” after putting pen to paper on another new deal.

For the second time in fewer than 12 months, the Frenchman has committed his future to the Clarets by agreeing a five-year deal with Scott Parker’s side.

It ends speculation surrounding the 23-year-old’s future, with the likes of Crystal Palace and Tottenham both linked with his services this summer.

Esteve, however, believes he is in the perfect place for this particular stage of his development.

“I’m very happy to sign another deal because for me, this club is so special. I’m very, very proud,” he told the club’s YouTube channel.

“Honestly when I first came here, straight away I smelled something very special. My family also and they helped me so much to stay here. For me, this is the best decision.

“I’m staying in the Premier League for Burnley and I am continuing my progression and development at the club, so this is the best decision for sure.”

Esteve's new deal runs until 2030 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The centre-back also revealed his strong connection with the fans was also a major deciding factor, adding: “It’s so important and it’s so rare. I’m so proud because when my family comes [to] every game they hear the chant about my name, so I’m very happy.

“This connection is so special. I can’t leave just like that [clicks fingers], this is a tough decision, I can’t leave this club, so I’m so happy to have a new deal here and I hope I will stay here a long time.

“I’m looking forward to this, but thank you to all of the fans because I’m very proud and very happy about this connection. This is so special for me.”

When asked if he has any personal targets ahead of the new season, Esteve added: “Honestly no, I just want to play every game and stay in the Premier League, that’s the main objective.

“I don’t mind about personal objectives, I just want to play and take my experience, improve as a player and a person and this is the best club to do that, so I am in the right place.

“I am very happy every day when I come to the training ground, so this is the best place to improve every day.”

