He's here to stay! Burnley confirm new long-term deal for star man Maxime Esteve
The Frenchman has put pen to paper on a new five-year deal with the club, taking him to 2030.
It’s the second time the 23-year-old has signed a new contract since signing with the Clarets, having also put pen to paper on fresh terms in September 2024.
"I’m very happy to sign another deal, to me this club is so special,” Esteve said.
“When I came here, straight away I thought it was special, my family felt it too.
"It’s the best decision to stay at Burnley, for my progression and to play in the Premier League. This club – with the gaffer, with my teammates – is the best place to be. I’m proud to sign a new deal.”
While there has been inevitable interest in Esteve’s services this summer, with Tottenham and Crystal Palace both linked, Scott Parker’s side couldn’t afford to lose both of their centre-backs from their 100-point Championship campaign.
It comes after Esteve’s defensive partner CJ Egan-Riley snubbed the offer of a new deal earlier this summer to sign for French side Marseille.
Number one goalkeeper James Trafford, meanwhile, has also departed to rejoin former side Manchester City in a £31m deal.
Club captain and 18-goal midfielder Josh Brownhill is also now a free agent having come to the end of his contract at Turf Moor – so retaining Esteve was a must for the Clarets.
Esteve first made the move to Turf Moor on an initial loan deal from Montpellier back in January 2024 – midway through their previous Premier League campaign.
The talented Frenchman came straight into Vincent Kompany’s side and went on to make 16 appearances during the second half of the season.
After his loan move was made permanent last summer, Esteve went on to feature in every single league game last season as the Clarets finished second behind Leeds United.
The defender subsequently won the fans’ player of the season award at the end of the campaign. He was also included in the Championship’s team of the year.
