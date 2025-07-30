'Pushed to my limits': Marcus Edwards on Burnley's gruelling pre-season ahead of Tottenham opener

Marcus Edwards is enjoying being pushed to the limits in his first pre-season working under Burnley boss Scott Parker.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger was a crucial addition to Burnley’s squad midway through their promotion-winning campaign from the Championship last season.

Now a permanent Claret, the 26-year-old is eagerly awaiting the upcoming Premier League season, which for Burnley begins at his former club Tottenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing pre-season so far, Edwards told the club’s YouTube channel: “I always like pre-season, it’s about getting back into the routine of things. It’s hard training and every day you’ve got to push yourself.

“Pre-season is always nice. This one is different than doing pre-season in Portugal [at Sporting], in England it’s actually harder. I’m getting pushed to my limits but it’s good.”

Edwards was speaking after scoring both of Burnley’s goals during Saturday’s 2-2 draw away at Shrewsbury Town.

Despite a couple of defensive issues, Edwards was pleased with the Clarets’ work.

Edwards is now a permanent Burnley player after spending the second half of last season on loan at Turf Moor (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“It was a good day for us,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re still getting fit and we’re still working in the new formation, new patterns, new pressing, so it’s good that we’re all playing together. It was a good runout.

“My first goal took me back to my old days when I used to take free-kicks, so it was nice to do that again.”

Parker split his squad at the weekend for two separate games, with Tommy McDermott and Joe Westley also scoring in a 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town.

Given the size of Burnley’s bloated squad, there’s an extra need to get players as many minutes under their belts as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You need to know what the players can do because the whole squad is going to be a big part of the season,” Edwards said.

“We’ve signed some good players and as a team, we’re very welcoming so I think they’ve integrated well already.”

The Clarets now have just two friendlies to go – away to Stoke City this weekend and home to Lazio – before the big-kick off at Spurs.

“I’m very excited,” Edwards concluded. “Everyone wants to play in the Premier League so you can’t not be excited for it, the whole team is excited.

“We’re just ready to go.”

Your next Burnley FC read: 'Dragging on': Burnley boss Scott Parker discusses Josh Brownhill's future and star player exits