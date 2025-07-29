On Monday, the club announced a raft of improvements that they believe will improve matchday atmosphere and fan experience.

Arguably the biggest change comes in the Cricket Field Stand, where the away end will now switch sides. Drone footage shows workers starting work in the right-hand side of the stand, where seats have been taken out.

The existing tunnel, meanwhile, has since disappeared, with a new LED version set to relocate to the South-West corner.

Changes will also be made to the exterior of Turf Moor, with the Cricket Field Stand gaining a new first-floor level with a balcony, upgraded toilets and refreshment kiosks.

The team buses will now arrive via Harry Potts Way, rather than being directed through Belvedere Road and alongside the cricket ground.

A new LED screen will meet the players as they disembark the bus and make their way into the ground via the North-East corner.

The first phase of changes, which are subject to planning approval, will be in place for the opening home game of the season against Sunderland. Further improvements are scheduled to take place over the coming months.

In the meantime, take a look through our gallery of pictures from drone footage captured earlier today (Tuesday, July 29):

