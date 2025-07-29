In pictures: Josh Brownhill's standout moments in a Burnley shirt after midfielder's departure

The news has hardly come as a surprise to Burnley fans, given we’re less than three weeks away from the Premier League season and the 29-year-old was yet to commit to a new deal.

But it will still come as a blow to Scott Parker’s side, who have already lost CJ Egan-Riley on a free transfer while James Trafford is also due to imminently depart.

Brownhill departs after helping fire the Clarets back to the Premier League, scoring an incredible 18 goals from midfield as Parker’s side won automatic promotion with 100 points to their name.

Club captain, the 29-year-old will also leave a big hole to fill off the pitch given his incessant driving of standards.

A 2020 £9m signing from Bristol City, Brownhill experienced plenty of ups and downs during his five-and-a-half years with the club, playing his part in two promotions as well as suffering two relegations from the Premier League.

Here, we take a look through some of Brownhill’s best moments in a Burnley shirt:

Your next Burnley FC read: Away fans relocated, tunnel and new arrival route: Burnley announce Turf Moor changes ahead of Premier League return

1 . Teary farewell After a five-and-a-half years, Brownhill has confirmed his exit from Turf Moor this summer (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

2 . 1. Signing on the dotted line Brownhill made the move to Turf Moor in January 2020 for a reported £9m fee from Bristol city. Picture: Burnley FC Photo: Burnley FC Photo Sales

3 . 2. First goal After signing in January 2020, Brownhill had to remain patient for game time and didn’t score his first Clarets goal until September of that year. It was well worth the wait though, as the midfielder slammed home a 30-yard piledriver into the top corner during a 2-0 Carabao Cup win away to Millwall. Photo: Pool Photo Sales