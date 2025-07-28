Josh Brownhill has confirmed he has left Burnley.

The club captain has opted turn down the offer of a new deal and move on after coming to the end of his contract at Turf Moor.

The 29-year-old, who scored 18 goals from midfield during Burnley’s promotion from the Championship last season, is yet to reveal his new destination – but it’s understood he has options both at home and abroad.

Brownhill, a January 2020 signing from Bristol City, made 211 appearances for the club, scoring 32 times.

The midfielder announced his departure in a classy message posted to his social media channels.

“To Burnley Football Club and all the mighty Clarets,” Brownhill penned.

"After five-and-a-half incredible years at this fantastic club, I’ve come to the unbelievably difficult decision that now is the right time for me to start the next part of my journey in football.

Brownhill helped the Clarets win two promotions during his five-and-a-half years with the club (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"Burnley is a place that has allowed me to develop, grow and build friends for the rest of my life – not just on the pitch, but within the fantastic community as well. The memories I’ve created during my time at the club have been amazing.

"My decision has only ever been about me wanting to challenge myself further and continue to grow as a person and a professional. I feel that a new project at this point in my career simply allows me to do that.

"To all the managers, coaches, staff and teammates I’ve had the honour of working with – thank you!

"I also want to say a big thank you to Scott Parker and Alan Pace who have been supportive of my decision and who I will always have the highest respect for.

"To the fans, I really want you to know that I understand and value what Burnley is to its people and will be forever grateful to you all. From watching the community coming together through Covid and seeing how hard you all work to be able to travel around the country supporting your team.

"To wear the captain’s armband for this club was a real honour and something I felt privileged to do every day. From big goals in critical moments, trying to drive high standards every day and displaying the values of the community through my work on the pitch – I hope you can see as fans that I have always given my all for this great club and all it stands for.

"Lastly, it really felt like the perfect way to sign off my time at Burnley, by scoring two goals in my last game at Turf Moor, while captaining and being promoted into the Premier League with 100 points for a second time. If Carlsberg did endings for me, this was it and something I will never, ever forget!

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Brownhill’s departure hands another big blow to Scott Parker ahead of Burnley’s Premier League return. CJ Egan-Riley also snubbed the offer of a new deal to join Marseille on a free transfer, while James Trafford looks set to join Manchester City.

