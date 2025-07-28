Scott Parker addresses Burnley absences during friendly double header and Zeki Amdouni injury blow
The Clarets played a pre-season double header on Saturday as Parker split his bloated squad to face both Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town.
Tommy McDermott and Joe Westley bagged the goals as Burnley beat Huddersfield 2-0, while Marcus Edwards scored twice during the 2-2 draw in Shropshire.
Despite 23 players being used at Huddersfield and 24 at Shrewsbury, albeit a lot of youngsters involved, there were still some noticeable absences.
The main one, of course, being James Trafford, who is closing in on an exit from Turf Moor to rejoin his former side Manchester City.
But elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Owen Dodgson, Connor Roberts, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov, Michael Obafemi and Zian Flemming were all missing.
Addressing their absences, Parker told the Burnley Express: “There's a few knocks, yes. A couple of little knocks – Flem, I'm trying to think who else, Connor, Bash…
“There's a few who are just struggling a little bit and with it being pre-season, we didn't want to risk.”
Elsewhere on the injury front, Zeki Amdouni is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after being forced to undergo surgery.
Reports in his home country of Switzerland suggest the forward has suffered a cruciate ligament tear, although there’s yet to be any official confirmation.
Amdouni has since posted an image from his hospital bed, with heavy strapping spotted around his right knee.
Discussing the injury blow, Parker said: “It’s frustrating.
“Obviously Zeki has come back and the injury he’s picked up is going to be a long one, so it was a real dampener on things. Certainly coming in the second week of pre-season.
“But sometimes this happens in football and Zeki will be back.”
The forward returned to Burnley this summer after spending last season on loan in Portugal with Benfica, scoring eight times in 36 appearances.
While he hasn’t been a regular starter, he featured regularly and faced the likes of Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the Champions League.
Benfica had the option to make the forward’s loan move permanent, but opted against triggering the clause.