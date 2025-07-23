Burnley's Zeki Amdouni shares photo from hospital bed after suffering serious injury

Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni has posted an image from his hospital bed after being forced to undergo surgery on a serious injury.

Reports emerged in Amdouni’s home country of Switzerland earlier this summer that he had suffered a crucial ligament tear and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

While the club haven’t publicly commented, the 24-year-old seemingly confirmed the reports with a post on social media.

"As you may have seen I will be away for a while,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

"Just wanted to say thank you all for your messages.

"We [sic] in this together. I’ll come back stronger.”

Amdouni has since uploaded a picture to his Instagram stories taken from a hospital bed in a London clinic, with his right knee heavily strapped.

Amdouni is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelies (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The forward returned to Burnley this summer after spending last season on loan in Portugal with Benfica, scoring eight times in 36 appearances.

While he hasn’t been a regular starter, he featured regularly and faced the likes of Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the Champions League.

Benfica had the option to make the forward’s loan move permanent, but opted against triggering the clause.

The Clarets then announced in their retained list that Amdouni was one of several players out on loan that would return to Turf Moor this summer.

Turkish side Besiktas were said to be interested in signing the Burnley forward this summer.

