Jacob Bruun Larsen sets personal Premier League target following Burnley return

Jacob Bruun Larsen has his eyes on scoring even more goals for Burnley this time around following his Turf Moor return.

The Danish international finished the 2023/24 campaign as Burnley’s top goalscorer as Vincent Kompany’s side were relegated from the Premier League.

The 26-year-old, now at Turf Moor on a permanent basis, netted seven times in all competitions, with six of those goals coming in the league.

Bruun Larsen though wants to go one better after making his Clarets return.

“I’m going to do everything I can to score more goals than back then and we will do everything every single day,” he told Clarets+.

“I remember the Luton goal, that’s right up there [with one of the best he’s scored]. It was a great memory and something I look back to with a smile on my face.”

Having acclimatised to English football during his initial loan spell, Bruun Larsen hopes he’ll be able to hit the ground running on this occasion now he knows exactly what to expect.

Bruun Larsen spent last season in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

“You gain so much experience, especially when you come from another country where I had to get to know the UK and the league here,” he added.

“It’s just different than other leagues in my opinion, so having that year in the bag is massive experience for me and I’m very happy I’ve had that experience.

“Also for the team, the players who have already played in the Premier League now know what it’s all about, so it’s a good to have that experience.”

