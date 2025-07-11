Jacob Bruun Larsen. | Getty Images

Burnley have completed another signing.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley have completed another signing - with the return of Jacob Bruun Larsen on a four-year deal.

Bruun Larsen rejoins the club in a permanent move from VfB Stuttgart for an undisclosed fee. He is no stranger to Turf Moor, he scored six goals for the Clarets in the Premier League two seasons ago. The Danish international becomes the club’s sixth summer signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruun Larsen said: “I’m so happy to be back, to be honest. It's a good feeling. It was a very easy decision for me, once I knew the club were interested, I just knew that I was ready to come back and sign here permanently.

“I can’t wait to run out that tunnel again at Turf Moor in a few weeks and see all the fans again.”

A club statement read: “The 26-year-old wideman progressed through the ranks at Dortmund and went onto make 41 appearances for the Black and Yellows, before joining Hoffenheim in January 2020.

“Larsen spent five seasons with the Blues in the Bundesliga, including a loan spell at RSC Anderlecht during 2020/21 in the Belgian Pro League and a season at Turf Moor in the last Premier League campaign. The Danish winger left Hoffenheim in January of this year to re-join Stuttgart, before rejoining the Clarets this summer to become the sixth signing of the transfer window.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Permanent deals have already been secured for loan stars Zian Flemming, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Bashir Humphreys and Lazio winger Loum Tchaouna, Feyenoord full-back Quilindschy Hartman and Karlsruhe goalkeeper Max Weiss have all come in from abroad. Axel Tuanzebe moved to Turf Moor after leaving Ipswich Town.