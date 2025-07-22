Your chance to own a piece of Burnley FC and Turf Moor history for just £10

Now is your chance to own a piece of Burnley Football Club history – all for the price of just £10.

Wooden seats from Turf Moor’s Cricket Stand are being put up for sale to raise money for Burnley FC in the Community.

Clarets fans can purchase a seat by attending Turf Moor on Friday, August 1 between 1pm and 6pm.

“We hope to give these seats brand-new homes, allowing you to own a piece of Burnley history while supporting a great cause,” Burnley FC in the Community wrote on their Facebook page.

“Seat collection will take place at Gate C2. To find us, drive past the Clarets Store and continue past the Rapidz Fanzone to the very back of the car park, you’ll see our stand there.

“Please note that the seats will be provided in parts and will require self-assembly. Both card and cash payments will be accepted on the day.

“We hope to see you then!”

Wooden seats from the Cricket Field Stand are going up for sale for just £10 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Safe standing was introduced in the Cricket Field Stand at the end of the 2023/24 season following consultation with supporters and the Fan Advisory Board.

During that campaign, the club contacted all season ticket holders for suggestions on how to improve the atmosphere at home games.

The club also trialled introducing banners and flags, new music playlists and an increased use of LEDs and big screens.

The Clarets also advertised for a drummer, claiming in a subsequent statement that the home atmosphere had fallen “flat” this season. This was later dropped following fan backlash.

