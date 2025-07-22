Burnley man discusses impact - both on and off the pitch - of club's 6 summer recruits

Jaidon Anthony is confident Burnley’s new recruits will only add more value to Scott Parker’s squad – both on and off the pitch.

The Clarets have added six newcomers to their ranks so far this summer, with Max Weiss, Quilindschy Hartman, Axel Tuanzebe, Kyle Walker, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Loum Tchouana all making the move to Turf Moor.

One of the Clarets’ biggest strengths last season during their 100-point Championship promotion triumph was their close-knit nature, but Anthony doesn’t believe that will change at all this coming season.

“The new signings not only bring us quality, but you have some good characters as well,” he told the club’s social media channels.

"We’ve done a lot of things together to make us closer as a team [during the week-long training camp in Portugal]. I think this week’s helped us massively, they’re settling in well. They performed well today so hopefully we can keep it up.

"I think the season is exciting for everyone, for the players, the staff and the fans. Hopefully, we can have a good season, we’re all looking forward to it.”

Anthony was speaking after the Clarets played out a 1-1 draw with top flight rivals Wolves, with Bruun Larsen – one of those summer signings – capping his return to the club with a goal.

Anthony is now a permanent Burnley man following his successful loan last season (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“This is what pre-season is about, it’s really good minutes in the legs,” Anthony added. “I think we've done well in the game against Premier League opposition. It’s good to test ourselves and I thought we did well.

“It’s been tough, the weather this week has been really hot, it’s not what we’re used to. But it helps with our fitness, this game as well, it helps us playing in these conditions. When we go back to England, it’ll probably feel a lot easier!

“But like I say, good minutes in the legs and we're happy.”

Anthony added: “We didn't feel out of place, and we know we’re stepping up a league. They’ve been in this league for a while now and they’re a really good side with some good players. I thought we gave a good account of ourselves and I'm looking forward to the season.”