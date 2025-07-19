Burnley and Wolves play out friendly draw as Scott Parker's side finish Portugal training camp

Burnley came from behind to draw 1-1 with Wolves in an all-Premier League affair out in Portugal.

Scott Parker’s side took on their top flight rivals to conclude their week-long warm-weather training camp in Quinta Do Lago, in the Algarve.

The Clarets named almost entirely different XIs in each half, as Parker ensured as many of his players got some invaluable minutes under their belts.

In a tight first-half, the Clarets went close to opening the scoring in the 19th minute when Jaydon Baenl’s close-range effort was parried away by Sam Johnstone.

But Vítor Pereira’s side, who finished 16th last season, took the lead five minutes before the interval when Jorgen Strand Larsen finished from close range.

Burnley, who inevitably made wholesale changes at half-time, levelled midway through the second-half when Quilindschy Hartman’s header at the far post was half-volleyed home by Jacob Bruun Larsen.

It was the Dane’s first goal since returning to Turf Moor, having recently clinched a permanent move from German side Stuttgart.

Bruun Larsen scored for the first time since returning to Turf Moor. Picture: Burnley FC

Neither side was able to find the winner, with the friendly ending 1-1.

The Clarets, who beat Fleetwood Town 1-0 before jetting off to Portugal, now return to the UK for a week of training at Gawthorpe before their domestic friendlies get underway.

Parker splits his squad next weekend to take part in two away friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, July 26. The newly-promoted Clarets will then face Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, August 2.

Parker’s side will then finish their pre-season preparations with a high-profile Turf Moor outing against Serie A side Lazio on Saturday, August 9.

The following week, the important stuff finally gets underway as Burnley begin their 2025/26 Premier League campaign with a tricky trip to Tottenham, before hosting Sunderland at Turf Moor.

Pre-season schedule

July 26 – squad split for two friendlies against Huddersfield Town and Shrewsbury Town, both away at 3pm

August 2 – away friendly against Stoke City, 3pm kick-off

August 9 – friendly against Lazio at Turf Moor, 3pm kick-off

August 16 – first game of the 2025/26 Premier League season away to Tottenham

