Burnley FC: Fabrizio Romano reveals surprise twist in Newcastle United's pursuit of James Trafford

Newcastle United face serious competition in their pursuit of Burnley’s James Trafford.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who has reported a surprise twist in the saga surrounding the 22-year-old’s future.

While talks with the Magpies have dragged on this summer, many were under the impression it was only a matter of time until the goalkeeper made the switch to St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Eddie Howe’s side now face serious competition for Trafford’s signature according to Romano, who states his former side Manchester City are now entering the race.

“Manchester City considering move for James Trafford to return to the club this summer…but only if one of their two main GKs leaves,” he wrote on X.

“Contacts took place in the recent days as Man City have buy back clause, this is why Newcastle deal is not sealed yet.”

Alex Crook, of talkSPORT, meanwhile, suggests Man City’s Stefan Ortega could be a potential replacement should Trafford move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trafford kept 29 of Burnley's 30 clean sheets last season (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Speculation

Earlier this week, Burnley’s number one posted a message to social media that got both Burnley and Newcastle fans talking.

He uploaded an image to his Instagram stories at about 9.30pm on Thursday night of a photo inside the gym with the caption: “on a mission”.

The post seemingly confirmed what many Burnley fans had suspected, that Trafford is not currently away in Portugal with the rest of his Clarets teammates.

Scott Parker’s side have spent the last week in the Algarve on a warm weather training camp as they step up their preparations for next month’s Premier League opener against Tottenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sets of fans had already speculated that Trafford was absent from the trip having not spotted him in any of the images posted to the club’s official social media platforms and website.

Burnley FC have been contacted for comment.

What has Trafford previously said about his future?

At the end of last season, Trafford opened up on last summer’s failed move to the North East – although he never mentioned Newcastle by name.

He told former goalkeeper Ben Foster on his Fozcast podcast: “In the summer I think people knew I wanted to move. “The club that I was close to going, it was a good fit for me. It was brilliant for me and I really believed in it.

“I wanted to move, not just because I didn’t want to play in the Championship, I had no shame playing in the Championship. I have no ego to think I’m better than the Championship. You only prove something by performing and showing people. You can say whatever you want but unless you perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was just when an opportunity and a situation you think suits you can happen, you should take it and you should try and go for it, so I wanted to move. It was close but it didn’t end up happening.

“The manager was brilliant throughout pre-season. I wasn’t the best, I was moody because I’m young and I wanted to move, but in the moment I still worked extremely hard.

“I knew the longer it went on, the reality became I would be playing the first game of the season and I wanted to play. I told the manager I’m available if he wanted to select me. If not, I’ll sit on the bench, but I’m available. He played me the first game and that was it.”

Burnley have already lost the services of CJ Egan-Riley this summer after the defender – who, like Trafford, was a key component of the club’s record-breaking defence in the Championship – left Turf Moor to join Marseille on a free transfer.

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley FC announce partnership with Elon Musk's X: What it entails and what it means for the Clarets