First Burnley man linked with Espanyol move following news of Alan Pace's agreed takeover

Luca Koleosho could become the first player to move between Burnley and Espanyol as part of their newly-formed partnership.

Spanish outlet Marca are reporting that the La Liga outfit are interested in bringing the winger back to Catalonia.

Sources close to Espanyol have also told the Burnley Express that the club are in the market for a new winger this summer.

Burnley FC have been contacted for comment.

The 20-year-old left Espanyol in the summer of 2023 to sign for the Clarets for a reported £2.6m fee. A year later, he signed a new contract that runs until 2029.

Koleosho made an impressive start to life at Turf Moor under Vincent Kompany, making 15 appearances during the first half of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

His progress was halted by a serious knee injury, however, which kept him out of action for the remainder of the campaign.

Koleosho came through the ranks at Espanyol before making the move to Turf Moor in 2023 (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

The Italy Under-21 international returned the following season and was a regular starter during the opening weeks of the Championship season under Scott Parker.

But while the wide man ended the campaign with 30 appearances to his name, he was largely a substitute, only starting one league game between mid-January and the end of the campaign.

Jaidon Anthony was preferred to Koleosho on the left, while Marcus Edwards took the role on the other flank following his January arrival.

Since the Clarets won automatic promotion, Loum Tchouana – another winger – has arrived from Lazio, while Jacob Bruun Larsen has also returned to the club. Enock Agyei, Jaydon Banel, Manuel Benson, Darko Churlinov and Mike Tresor also remain on the books.

Koleosho came through the academy ranks at Espanyol before making his senior debut in 2022, but only made six appearances for the club before making the move to Turf Moor.

News emerged at the start of the week that Burnley chairman Alan Pace – through investment arm Velocity Sport Limited – has agreed a takeover of Espanyol, which will see the Clarets becoming the latest side to join a multi-club model.

An official statement posted to Espanyol’s website states both clubs will remain independent and the two clubs will “participate in a strategic alliance”, while staying on the same level.

