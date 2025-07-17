'Convinced': CJ Egan-Riley explains why he left Burnley on a free transfer to join Marseille

CJ Egan-Riley says he’s “convinced” he’s made the right move by leaving Burnley to join Marseille.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old turned down the offer of a new contract at Turf Moor to make the surprise move to Ligue 1.

The defender, who has been in action for England’s Under-21s over the summer, has now explained why he made the move to France after officially being unveiled as a Marseille player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are many factors,” he told the media. “The history, the fans, the project, the coach.

“I had several options, but I talked to my agents and my family and this is the club I wanted to go to.

“It's a decision that fills me with joy. I'm convinced that this is the start of a new chapter.”

Egan-Riley added: “There are many things I'm good at and many things I need to improve. That's why I came here, to improve. I want to be like a sponge and soak up all the information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Egan-Riley will wear the number four shirt with Marseille next season. Picture: Olympique de Marseille

“I've come here with the intention of playing. It will depend on how I work. I'll always be happy, I want to contribute.

“It's a step up. I had a good season [with Burnley], we got promoted to the Premier League. But I want to establish myself here. There's competition and I respect my teammates. If I'm not on the pitch, I'll help the team in other ways.”

One man who helped persuade Egan-Riley to make the move was Marseille winger and Under-21 teammate Jonathan Rowe.

“I spoke with him recently and asked him about the club, the city and the fans,” Egan-Riley added. “He thinks it's a good decision for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maxime Estève is also a good friend of mine. I've been close to him for a long time, but we haven't talked about OM together. He congratulated me, which was nice.”

Egan-Riley was also quizzed about his role in Burnley’s record-breaking season in the Championship, where they conceded just 16 goals in 46 games to boast the best defence in Europe.

“It just clicked between the coach, the staff and the players,” Egan-Riley explained.

“We just wanted to defend. We wanted to have possession of the ball and control it and it worked well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have the best defensive records in England and I want to put that into practice here.”

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley's stance on Nathan Redmond clarified after being spotted at Portugal training camp