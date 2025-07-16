Ex-Newcastle United man Jonjo Shelvey in trialist action for Championship outfit following Burnley release

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 16th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST
Recently released Burnley man Jonjo Shelvey was in trialist action for Championship side Hull City on Tuesday night.
The 33-year-old, who was let go by the Clarets at the end of last season, has been on trial with the Tigers since the early days of pre-season.

The experienced midfielder has since flown out to Turkey with Sergej Jakirović’s side for their week-long training camp.

On Tuesday evening, Hull came from behind to beat Istanbulspor 2-1 in a friendly and Shelvey started the game, playing 45 minutes before being brought off at half-time.

The former Claret will hope he’s able to impress for the remainder of the trip in order to earn himself a deal with the Humberside outfit.

Shelvey was released by Burnley at the end of last season after an unsuccessful and short-lived spell at Turf Moor.

The former Newcastle United man was brought in on a free transfer in January in a bid to bolster their midfield options. But Shelvey only made four appearances for the club during his time in East Lancashire, with two of those coming in the FA Cup.

Shelvey made just four appearances for the Clarets during his short-lived spell (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Shelvey made just four appearances for the Clarets during his short-lived spell (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

His two league cameos, meanwhile, both came off the bench, coming on as an 89th minute substitute against Oxford United before getting a further 10 minutes under his belt during the 4-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday.

His last appearance for the club came during the FA Cup fifth round 3-0 defeat to Preston North End, where the midfielder picked up an injury early into the game.

