'Best job in the world': Burnley man provides intriguing insight into Portugal training camp

“The best job in the world”.

That’s how Josh Laurent describes Burnley’s pre-season training camp despite Scott Parker putting his players through their paces out in Portugal.

The Clarets are currently being worked hard at The Campus, a specialised sports complex used by elite teams in Quinta do Lago, in the Algarve.

Having jetted out on Sunday, Parker’s side are taking part in gruelling double sessions each day, but Laurent insists he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It was hard work with the boys working together on tactical stuff and getting fit together, but I really enjoyed it,” he told the club’s YouTube channel.

“The first session was a tough one for the first one so it could be a long week! But I’m enjoying it.

“We want the very best [facilities] to get it out of each other and we’ve got the very best, so fair play to the club for doing that for us.

Laurent and his Burnley teammates are currently being put through their paces out in Portugal (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

“But it doesn’t really matter where we are, we just want to get to work and work hard together.”

The warm-weather training camp comes on Burnley’s third week of pre-season, as they step up their preparations for the season opener at Tottenham on Saturday, August 16.

Reflecting on the summer so far, Laurent added: “It’s not been too bad to be fair. It’s just about finding your feet again and getting your fitness in.

“That’s the main part, getting fit and getting fitter and stronger as soon as possible, but obviously with tactical elements too along the way in terms of how we’re going to play this year, so we’re always learning and improving.

“It’s also about integrating some of the new players and the boys coming back to build that bond and making sure we continue the togetherness we had last season.”

If the Clarets are to have any chance of staying in the Premier League this season, Laurent knows that team spirit will go a long, long way.

“You’ve been in changing rooms sometimes where you go away and you’re not quite looking forward to it,” the 30-year-old said.

“But here everyone is so close and we all get on so well that it’s fun. It’s kind of like going away with your mates in some way.

“I’ve said it before, but it’s the best job in the world, especially when you’ve got a group like this.

“Team spirit is going to be important this year, just like it was last year. It was the driving factor and it’s going to be the same this year. We’ve got to build together and be even stronger as a unit.”

This week in Portugal also gives the players a good opportunity to get to know Burnley’s six new signings, although plenty of them will already be accustomed to Jacob Bruun Larsen.

“First things first, they’re all good people and good men, which always goes a long way,” Laurent said.

“It’s just a case of integrating them into the group, although some of them have obviously been here before.

“It’s about learning how they work and how we work together. We’re just working hard and getting fit together, because it builds character.”

