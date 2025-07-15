Out-of-favour Burnley man seals permanent switch to German side Augsburg

Han-Noah Massengo has left Burnley permanently to sign for German side Augbsurg.

The midfielder has penned a five-year contract with the Bundesliga outfit after making the move for a reported £2.6m fee.

The Frenchman only made a handful of appearances for the Clarets during his two years with the club, while he spent the second half of last season on loan with Auxerre.

After signing as a free agent in the summer of 2023, the 24-year-old made just 13 appearances for the club.

The Frenchman will now be hoping to make a bigger impact out in Germany.

"I'm happy to be part of this great club from now on,” Massengo said of his move.

"In recent years, Augsburg have shown that players can develop excellently here. The Bundesliga is a huge incentive for me and I'm excited to get to know the stadium and the fans.

"My goal is to give my best every day and earn my place in the team.”

Massengo becomes the fourth player to leave Turf Moor this summer. CJ Egan-Riley turned down the offer of a new contract to join Marseille on a free transfer, while Dara Costelloe made a permanent switch to League One Wigan Athletic. Andreas Hountondji has also departed, albeit on loan, joining St Pauli.

Jonjo Shelvey and Nathan Redmond also left the club at the end of last season upon the expiration of their contracts. Redmond is currently out with Scott Parker’s side in Portugal, however.

The Clarets still have a bloated squad and will need to move on plenty of more players between now and the September transfer deadline.