Burnley dealt serious Zeki Amdouni injury blow just weeks into pre-season

Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni has vowed to come back stronger after seemingly confirming reports that he’s suffered a serious injury during pre-season.

Amid speculation of a summer move to Besiktas, reports first emerged in the Turkish media that the 24-year-old was set to undergo surgery.

Swiss outlet Corner Magazine has since claimed the Switzerland forward has suffered a cruciate ligament tear and is set to be operated on in the coming days.

In the meantime, Amdouni has addressed the speculation by confirming he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"As you may have seen I will be away for a while,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

"Just wanted to say thank you all for your messages.

Amdouni had returned to Burnley this summer following his season on loan with Benfica (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

"We [sic] in this together. I’ll come back stronger.”

Amdouni had previously penned a cryptic message on his socials over the weekend, writing: “Not here to complain. I’ve always been patient and I’ll be again” alongside a praying emoji and an hourglass.

The forward returned to Burnley this summer after spending last season on loan in Portugal with Benfica, scoring eight times in 36 appearances.

While he hasn’t been a regular starter, he featured regularly and faced the likes of Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the Champions League.

Benfica had the option to make the forward’s loan move permanent, but opted against triggering the clause.

The Clarets then announced in their retained list that Amdouni was one of several players out on loan that would return to Turf Moor this summer.

