'We know each other': Jacob Bruun Larsen explains his 'easy' decision to return to Burnley

The welcome sight of familiar surroundings was a major pull for Jacob Bruun Larsen following his return to Burnley.

The 26-year-old is back at Turf Moor after a year away, albeit this time on a permanent basis after moving from Stuttgart for a nominal fee – penning a four-year deal.

The Danish international was one of only a handful of players to impress during Burnley’s last campaign in the Premier League, finishing the season as the club’s top goalscorer with seven goals in all competitions.

After returning to the Bundesliga for 12 months, Bruun Larsen admits it was an easy decision to come back to East Lancashire once the offer arrived.

“It’s a good feeling. I’m very happy to be back. It’s great to be back,” he told Burnley’s YouTube channel.

“It didn’t take so long [to decide to come back], it was quite easy. We know each other, so it was quite fast.

“I had some talks with the manager but also with some of the players about how they do stuff and it’s been very, very positive. I’m very much looking forward to being part of the team now.”

Bruun Larsen is now a permanent Burnley player, a year on from his loan spell at Turf Moor. Picture: Burnley FC

While there has been some change in Burnley’s squad since Bruun Larsen was last here, the settling in period should be a simple process for the winger.

“That was part of my thoughts, because even though there’s a lot of new players, it’s still familiar,” he added.

“It’s nice to see everyone again. It’s not as if I’m moving to a new club, so it feels very good.”

One of the major changes since Bruun Larsen left is a different manager, with Scott Parker now at the helm after Vincent Kompany’s surprise departure to Bayern Munich.

The Dane has spoken to the manager at length and has only heard good things from his Burnley teammates.

“Obviously the manager has a big role in everything at the club,” he explained. “I had good talks with him and I’ve only heard very good things about everything in the environment here.

“It’s been very positive, it’s a great joy to be back and I can’t wait to work with the lads and with him as well.”

