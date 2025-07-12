'Close to tears': Jordan Beyer makes emotional return to action for Burnley after 19-month absence

Jordan Beyer admits he was close to tears after making his long-awaited return for Burnley – after admitting there were days where he thought he might never play football again during his 19-month injury hell.

The 25-year-old tasted his first action for the Clarets earlier today during the club’s first pre-season friendly of the summer, a 1-0 behind-closed-doors victory against Fleetwood Town.

Beyer’s 20-minute cameo off the bench was his first appearance on a pitch since suffering a serious knee injury in December 2023.

"It feels incredible, I’m close to tears,” he told Burnley’s X account after making his return.

"It’s just been amazing. Even if it’s only 20 minutes in a friendly, it’s been a long, long road to get to this point with many ups and downs.

"There were even days where I thought this moment might never come again. I was very at the bottom, but thanks to everyone at the club – from the medical team, to the boys, to the gaffer, everybody – it’s just amazing [to be back], I can’t put it into words.

"Nineteen months, it’s been quite a while. But everything feels good.”

Beyer suffered the injury during a game away to Aston Villa in December 2023 (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Beyer added: "It’s been an absolute rollercoaster. What we thought would be a one or two-week injury turned out to be like 560-day injury.

"It feels like being home again, coming home again after being away. Obviously I’m not there 100 per cent, I’m just at the beginning, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel and we’re pushing the final steps to get there.”

Beyer will now be hoping to step up his minutes over the course of Burnley’s pre-season before Scott Parker’s side kick-off their Premier League season away to Tottenham in mid-August.

"Hopefully, that’s the plan,” the centre-back said. “I will see how the body reacts to getting more game time.

"We want to achieve big things in the Premier League, we want to play there the next season after this as well, so that’s the main goal.

"I think we’ve got a good bunch of lads with some good experience coming into the team as well.”

