Text exchange with Holland boss sealed the deal for Burnley's new left-back Quilindschy Hartman

​A text reply from Holland’s national team coach Ronald Koeman was the clincher for Burnley in their pursuit of left-back Quilindschy Hartman.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Dutch defender arrived at Turf Moor last month for an undisclosed sum from Eredivisie giants Feyenoord.

He became the Clarets’ second signing of the summer, following the capture of German goalkeeper Max Weiss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair have since been joined by fellow new recruits defender Axel Tuanzebe, winger Loum Tchaouna and legendary England full-back Kyle Walker.

Quilindschy Hartman in action for Holland against Republic of Ireland at Johan Cruijff Arena in 2023. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Having made his debut for his country in October 2023 – scoring in a 2-1 defeat at home to France – Hartman went onto wear the famous orange shirt three more times before the end of the year.

However, a well-documented serious knee injury the following March kept him on the sidelines for the best part of a year.

Now back to full health – and having proven his fitness towards the end of last season for Feyenoord – the 23-year-old is eager to reignite his international ambitions, especially with next summer’s World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Hartman was keen to know whether a move to Burnley and play in English football’s top-flight curried favour with his national manager.

"(The World Cup) is also big a influence on my decision to go to Burnley,” Hartman revealed.

"I have a good chance to play over here at the highest level and I want to go to the World Cup.

"So I texted the coach of Holland to tell him to come and watch me please!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to get back in the squad very quickly, so that’s a goal for me.”

Koeman replied promptly telling the young Dutchman that he would be a keen observer of his performances in claret and blue.

"He said it was a very good decision to go to the Premier League because it’s the best league in the world and he was excited to see me play,” added Hartman.

Liverpool boss’s words of encouragement

Koeman’s intervention would have been greatly appreciated by Parker as would the encouraging words of Hartman’s old boss, Liverpool’s title-winning manager Arne Slot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Slot who handed Hartman his debut for Feyenoord in August 2022 as a 20-year-old.

"Slot was the coach who brought me into the first team,” said Hartman.

"I spoke to him and told him that I was going to come to England.

"He was very happy for me and that he was looking forward to seeing me again playing against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a very good relationship with him not only football wise, but in my personal life. He knew about a lot of things going on in my life. I have had a lot of good talks with him.

"When I had the chance to go to Burnley, I called him and asked him how he thought my chances would go in the Premier League."