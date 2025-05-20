Burnley FC announce 2024/25 retained list as club confirm ongoing talks with out-of-contract trio
The news has been confirmed in the club’s retained list, which has been published this morning following the end of the 2024/25 season.
Jonjo Shelvey and Nathan Redmond are the only two to be let go. Redmond had a one-year option on his deal but the club have opted against triggering the clause.
Shelvey, meanwhile, leaves after making just four appearances since signing a short-term deal until the end of the season in January.
Jeremy Sarmiento is the only one of Burnley’s five loanees who won’t become a permanent Burnley player, as he returns to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion.
The winger made 40 appearances in all competitions for the Clarets, scoring four times, as Scott Parker’s men finished second in the Championship, securing their promotion back to the Premier League.
Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming have all seen their loans turned permanent.
Egan-Riley, Brownhill and Barnes are also out of contract this summer but the club have confirmed they remain locked in talks with the trio.
French side Strasbourg have reportedly tabled a five-year contract for Egan-Riley, who has been an unexpected star of Burnley’s record-breaking, 100-point campaign.
The centre-back was well down the pecking order at the start of the season following two loan spells, but grabbed his opportunity when Joe Worrall suffered an injury early on. He never looked back though and struck up a superb partnership with Maxime Esteve, as the Clarets kept a record-equalling 30 clean sheets and conceded just 16 goals in 46 games.
West Ham have also been linked with the 22-year-old, but multiple sources have reported that a deal has already been agreed with Strasbourg, a sister-club to Chelsea who are also owned by Todd Boehly’s BlueCo.
As for Brownhill, he’s also expected to have plenty of suitors following his impressive 18-goal return from midfield. A host of clubs have already been linked with the Burnley captain’s signature.
Barnes, meanwhile, made a surprise return to Turf Moor in January and made 16 appearances to help get Parker’s side over the line, while also playing a key role off the pitch in the dressing room.
The likes of Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Owen Dodgson, Han-Noah Massengo, Andreas Hountondji, Darko Churlinov, Zeki Amdouni and Michael Obafemi also return from their loan deals.
On the women’s side, Anna Grey, Reanna Blades, Isabella Reidford, Georgia Marshall, Lucy Walsh, Mikayla Wildgoose, Laura Elford, Grace Palmer and Amaya Coleman-Evans will all leave at the end of their current deals. Louanne Worsey will also return to her parent club.
In the academy, extension options have been activated on the contracts of Charlie Casper (U21), Charlie Veevers (U21), Joe Ashton (U21), Joe Bevan (U21), Tommy McDermott (U21) and Felix Chester (U18).
Terms have been offered to Murray Campbell (U21), Bradley Grant (U21), Noah Adekoya (U18), Zach Johnson (U18), Adam McCoy (U18), Oli Pimlott (U18) and Benji Wetshi (U18).
Ronaldinho’s son Joao Mendes, Will Hugill and Lewis Richardson are among those to be let go.