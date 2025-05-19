Vincent Kompany congratulates Burnley on promotion as he celebrates Bayern Munich's title win

Vincent Kompany made sure to congratulate Burnley on their promotion back to the Premier League as he celebrated Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga win.

The Belgian boss was front and centre at Bayern’s Town Hall celebrations on Sunday after the curtain came down on their title win.

Bayern had already won the title, but still finished off on another high with a 4-0 victory over Hoffenheim.

It means Kompany’s side finish the campaign 13 points clear of Bayer Leverkusen in second place.

While Bayern were disappointed to miss out on a home Champions League final, having been knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Inter, Kompany is still delighted with how his first season with the German giants has gone.

When asked by Sky Sports for his reaction to a “wonderful” season, Kompany replied: “Yeah, I’m happy for Harry [Kane], I’m happy for Eric Dier and the guys that have won it for the first time for the club as well. It’s been a really good experience.

"I’m happy for Burnley, I’m happy that Burnley’s getting back up, so it’s been a good year.”

Vincent Kompany of the FC Bayern celebrates with team mates and fans during the official championships celebration at Marienplatz on May 18, 2025 (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

When asked what the key to Bayern’s season has been, Kompany added: “Good players, good energy and a hunger to win and to be successful.

"Life is like this. It’s not because you win or lose you are much better or much worse. I think I was in a good environment with good players and we had consistency and very good habits, so I’m looking to continue and be more successful.”