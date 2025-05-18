Burnley's Josh Brownhill explains how Natasha Bedingfield track became anthem of their season

Footage of Natasha Bedingfield joining in with Burnley’s promotion celebrations did the rounds on social media.

The Brit pop star joined Scott Parker’s squad in the changing room following their final day 3-1 win against Millwall.

While the victory wasn’t enough for the Clarets to secure the title, with Leeds pipping them in the dying minutes, there was still plenty for them to celebrate.

Bedingfield then took to the pitch to surprise supporters with an impromptu gig.

All season long the players have sung Bedingfield’s 2004 hit ‘Unwritten’ after every victory. But how exactly did it start?

Captain Josh Brownhill has revealed it all started with an initiation song from Bournemouth loanee Jaidon Anthony, before the season even got underway.

"You try and have a song that everyone gets on board with and everyone enjoys and brings good memories,” he explained to Burnley’s Keeping The Faith documentary series.

Natasha Bedingfield performs at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"You can’t just pick a song. It’s not like this is a song, this is it.

"But I think it was Jaidon actually. For his initiation he sang it, Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield, and everyone was getting on board with it and it felt like a good energy.

"I think we won a game and someone said ‘get it on’ and we put it on and before you know it, everyone is dancing and singing. Water is going everywhere.

"It’s a real good feeling and after games we win, we celebrate with the fans but then we do this little thing that we do. Probably a lot of teams think ‘why are they celebrating like that?’ But that’s just how we celebrate.

"It’s something that brings the fans together doing that and inside, it’s a song that brings everyone together.”

Supporters weren’t the only ones left surprised by Bedingfield’s appearance on the final day.

"I think it took everyone by surprise, to be fair,” Josh Cullen admitted. “A few of us were like ‘is that her? Isn’t that her’?

"We weren’t expecting her to turn up but it was really nice of her to come over and to have a little party.”