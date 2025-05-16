Scott Parker lays out roadmap for Burnley's long-term injury absentees

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 16th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Scott Parker hopes Burnley’s long-term absentees will be fighting fit for the start of pre-season.
placeholder image
Read More
18 men Burnley should sign according to supporters, including Coventry City, Ips...

The Clarets had to do without a number of first-team players during the final few months of their promotion-winning campaign.

Aaron Ramsey was one man to make his return before the season ended, coming off the bench during the 5-0 rout of QPR to make his first competitive appearance in 14 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes after the former Aston Villa man was forced to undergo surgery after suffering a horror knee injury during a defeat to Arsenal in February 2024.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys – whose loan from Chelsea will be made permanent – and Manuel Benson were all sidelined during the latter stages of the campaign.

Jonjo Shelvey, meanwhile, was also absent, with his last cameo coming in the FA Cup at the start of March. The 33-year-old is expected to move on, however, at the end of his short-term deal.

Discussing the road ahead for Burnley’s injured players, Parker said: “They'll have individual programmes [over the summer], in fact the whole team will have individual programmes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Scott Parker has been without Jordan Beyer and Bashir Humphreys for a significant amount of time. Picture: Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Scott Parker has been without Jordan Beyer and Bashir Humphreys for a significant amount of time. Picture: Getty Images

"Those guys coming out of long-term injuries will probably come in a little bit earlier or pick up work a bit earlier, just obviously to be ready for the start of pre-season.

"So I'm hoping that Beyer, Bash, Ramsey, who's been involved anyway, but I hope all of those boys are back fighting fit and we get them fresh for the start of season.”

Related topics:Scott ParkerBurnleyChelseaQPR
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice