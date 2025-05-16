Scott Parker lays out roadmap for Burnley's long-term injury absentees

Scott Parker hopes Burnley’s long-term absentees will be fighting fit for the start of pre-season.

The Clarets had to do without a number of first-team players during the final few months of their promotion-winning campaign.

Aaron Ramsey was one man to make his return before the season ended, coming off the bench during the 5-0 rout of QPR to make his first competitive appearance in 14 months.

It comes after the former Aston Villa man was forced to undergo surgery after suffering a horror knee injury during a defeat to Arsenal in February 2024.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys – whose loan from Chelsea will be made permanent – and Manuel Benson were all sidelined during the latter stages of the campaign.

Jonjo Shelvey, meanwhile, was also absent, with his last cameo coming in the FA Cup at the start of March. The 33-year-old is expected to move on, however, at the end of his short-term deal.

Discussing the road ahead for Burnley’s injured players, Parker said: “They'll have individual programmes [over the summer], in fact the whole team will have individual programmes.

Scott Parker has been without Jordan Beyer and Bashir Humphreys for a significant amount of time. Picture: Getty Images

"Those guys coming out of long-term injuries will probably come in a little bit earlier or pick up work a bit earlier, just obviously to be ready for the start of pre-season.

"So I'm hoping that Beyer, Bash, Ramsey, who's been involved anyway, but I hope all of those boys are back fighting fit and we get them fresh for the start of season.”