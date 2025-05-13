Despite forking out over £100m this time two years ago under Vincent Kompany, the Clarets endured a miserable stay in the top flight, going down with just 24 points to their name.

But Scott Parker has ensured Burnley’s stay in the Championship is only a temporary one, having led the Clarets to a second-placed finish on 100 points.

The Burnley boss has already confirmed he will look to keep the core of his squad together in the Premier League, but the club will inevitably look to add the necessary stardust to compete with the elite.

On that note, it’s already been confirmed that Burnley have tabled offers for new players ahead of the summer transfer window, which opens on June 1.

With the opening of the market eagerly anticipated, we asked the Clarets faithful for one player they’d like to see signed this summer.

Here’s who they came up with:

Your next Burnley FC read: Burnley board member discusses supporter trust, growing bond and Premier League lessons

1 . Vladimir Coufal (free agent) West Ham have already confirmed their long-serving Czech international is on the move this summer at the end of his contract. Could be an option to compete with Connor Roberts at right-back? Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2 . Lukasz Fabianski (free agent) The reliable shot-stopper is on his way out of West Ham this summer at the end of his current deal. Could be an option should James Trafford move on. Certainly has plenty of experience. Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

3 . George Hirst (Ipswich Town) The Clarets have already been linked with the wide man, who netted give goals for the Tractor Boys this season. Leeds United are also said to hold interest. But will Ipswich allow both Hirst and Liam Delap to move on? Photo: BEN STANSALL Photo Sales