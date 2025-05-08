Burnley FC transfer roundup: Maxime Esteve fuels speculation, bids already tabled for new players

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If Burnley are going to give themselves the best chance of staying in the Premier League next season, they know this summer’s recruitment will be absolutely key.

The Clarets will inevitably look to bolster, however, and bring in the required quality to compete amongst the elite.

They’ve already made a headstart by turning the loans of Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming permanent.

But Burnley will certainly be hoping to avoid a repeat of last summer’s chaotic window, where 17 players came in and a further 21 departed.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the latest transfer news involving the Clarets:

Esteve fuels speculation

Maxime Esteve has fuelled transfer speculation by declaring his ambitions to play for a top six Premier League side (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Maxime Esteve has spoken of his ambitions to play for a “top six” Premier League side in an interview with a French outlet.

The 22-year-old is bound to have plenty of suitors this summer after an incredible campaign for the Clarets, which saw him end the season as the fans’ player of the year.

The centre-back was the only player to start every league game this term and was a crucial part of a defence that conceded just 16 times in those 46 games.

Esteve has regularly spoken of his “love” for Burnley, but this is the first time he’s hinted at a future away from Turf Moor.

“When I was young, I dreamed of playing in the Premier League,” he told Foot Mercato. “I watched basically just that on the TV.

"My dream is to play for a top-six team in England. I wouldn’t say there is any club in particular but my dream is to go there.”

The Frenchman, who has already been linked with Tottenham in the past, picked out current and former Spurs players as individuals who have provided him with inspiration.

He added: “My favourite player [when I was young] was Gareth Bale when he was playing at Tottenham because when I was younger, I was a left-winger and a left-back.

“There is a player that I like a lot in the Premier League that not everyone talks about – Micky van de Ven. He is very quick and I like him a lot because I think that I have the same speedy qualities, even if he is a lot quicker. I’m inspired by him because he is a player who is of a similar profile to me.”

Bids already in

While the regular 2024/25 season is only five days old, Burnley have already begun their preparations for their Premier League return.

The club’s chief operating officer Matt Williams has revealed bids have already been tabled for new players, with the hope that much of Burnley’s business is done for the start of pre-season.

"We know it’s going to be tough, we know we’re going to have to tweak the way we do things. We know we’re going to have to get recruitment right,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

He added: “We’re on with recruitment already, we’ve got bids in for players and we’re working hard to make sure we’ve got the right profile and the right characters.

"We’ve got one of the best group of lads who epitomise everything this football club stands for, which first and foremost is working hard.

"Some [at the club] will get a break and a holiday, while others will be working hard to make sure we’ve got the right people in place at the end of June to have a real go.”

Clarets keen to retain star players

While there will be much speculation about players coming in, a big emphasis this summer will also be on keeping hold of the star men that helped get Burnley back to the top flight.

The likes of James Trafford and Esteve are expected to receive admiring glances from elsewhere, while CJ Egan-Riley and Josh Brownhill are at risk of leaving for free this summer unless new deals can be agreed.

In the same interview with BBC Radio Lancashire, Matt Williams spoke candidly about the process.

"We’re trying hard to retain everybody, there’s no pressure from the board and from a financial perspective to sell anybody,” he explained.

"That said, everybody has a price. I don’t want to sell my house but if you make an offer I can’t refuse, trust me I’ll move and go and buy another house. That’s the way we have to look at it.

"We want to retain all the players that have got us to where we are. We know some will have suitors from elsewhere, but that doesn’t stop us trying to get those players to stay with us.

"On the flipside, when we’re bringing players in, we need to find the players that fit what we’re about, fit what Scott’s about, fit what this dressing room is about and fit what this football club is about. I’m confident in the next six, eight, 10, 12 weeks we can do that.

"Every football fan up and down the country would like their squad to be in place for the first day of pre-season at the beginning of July and we’re no different, so we’re working hard to get some players in the building for the first day of pre-season and then we crack on in pre-season and give ourselves the best opportunity of staying in the Premier League.”