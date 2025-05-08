Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 22 brilliant photos from promotion parade

Burnley fans got the chance to toast their promotion-winning heroes when the Clarets took part in an open-top bus parade.
Thousands lined the streets as the buses set off from the Town Hall before making their way towards Turf Moor.
Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was on hand to capture supporters as they waited to greet Scott Parker’s men.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of fan pictures?
