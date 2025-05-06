Scott Parker and Alan Pace react as Burnley fans line the streets to toast promotion
Scott Parker, his squad, his coaching staff and club members descended on the Mechanics Theatre for a civic welcome, where the Mayor spoke and congratulated the team on their achievement.
The evening soon kicked into gear as the players moved next door to the Town Hall, where the Clarets faithful congregated below a balcony to greet their promotion-winning heroes.
Parker and a number of the players were interviewed, before the likes of Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill took over the microphone to lead a number of chants.
The bus parade then began at 7pm, making its way down Manchester Road and Yorkshire Street before ending at Turf Moor.
Speaking before the bus set off on its journey, the Burnley Express was able to catch up with joyous Clarets boss Parker.
“The last few days have been pretty busy to be honest with you. So enjoyable, but busy,” he said.
“Today is amazing, to be in front of our supporters and the appreciation they've shown the team.
“Obviously my first promotion I ever had with Fulham was under Covid, so we weren’t able to celebrate like this, and the second one it didn’t happen. So it’s been amazing, really, really special. It’s a memory I’ll hold for sure.
“It was amazing to see the fans too out from the balcony. Just to see them happy and joyous for all the players and ourselves have done this year was pretty special.”
Clarets chairman Alan Pace also reflected on a second parade in the space of three years, having also finished on over 100 points under Vincent Kompany during the 2022/23 season.
“This feels great. It feels amazing to be here with everybody again and celebrating an incredible season,” Pace said.
“As I look back, you know, I don't know that we really planned to set as many records and goals the way that we have, but it's been an amazing journey.
“I think there were little bumps along the way and hopefully we didn't distract anyone too seriously. But we were able to kind of keep moving forward the way that we've been planning for a long time.”
