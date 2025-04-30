Scott Parker hints at keeping 'core' of Burnley's promotion-winning squad together for Premier League
The Clarets will line up back among the top flight next season after winning automatic promotion alongside Leeds United.
Given the ever-widening chasm between the two divisions, many have suggested Burnley will have to bring in a great deal of quality during the upcoming transfer window.
Parker, however, has hinted he may look to keep together a good chunk of the squad that played such a pivotal role in getting Burnley over the line.
“They deserve that”,” he said. “This core group, I have absolutely nothing but admiration for them, a real appreciation.
“I'm proud too. Proud more than I could ever be of every single one of them.
“I often reference that I've got four sons of my own. But probably every single one of these [players], I look them in the eye and feel that proud feeling you get, that's exactly how I feel now.
“We've got a challenge next year, that's very, very clear. But it will be a challenge that we are absolutely relishing. We're going into the big league and that's exactly where we all want to be and we'll relish every opportunity of that.”
This is the third time Parker has won promotion from the Championship, having also achieved it with both Fulham and Bournemouth.
When asked how this Burnley side compares, the Clarets boss added: “This team's right up there. This is an incredible team, an incredible team. And we're in a team sport.
“I think fundamentally this team are just absolutely rock solid. This team's got a mix of everything. When you need to dig, you need to mix it, we can mix it. When we want to play and we show our quality, we can do that as well. I think we've got every facet of a top team.
“That along with, which I'm sure everyone feels, the togetherness and the unitedness of this group which makes it a top, top team.
“Of course we've got quality, but there's no way we would have achieved and done what we've done this year were it not being a team and a unit, which we've been.”
