Burnley board member discusses supporter trust, growing bond and Premier League lessons

The trust Burnley supporters put in the club’s ownership group will never be taken for granted.

Those are the words of director Stuart Hunt, who believes the bond between the club’s ownership group and the supporters “continues to grow”.

His comments came while he was celebrating Burnley’s promotion back to the Premier League during the civic reception and open-top bus parade last week.

When asked if the bond has grown with the fans, Hunt told the Burnley Express: “Without a doubt. By loads. The bond just continues to grow.

“The trust the fans and the community puts in us – we take it very seriously. We just want to keep progressing, do what we keep saying we're going to do, and hopefully keep winning.”

This season’s record-breaking, 100-point promotion comes off the back of the disappointment of relegation last term under Vincent Kompany.

That miserable campaign came after a similarly remarkable Championship success, where Kompany led the Clarets to the league title with 101 points.

Comparing the two promotions, Hunt – who is also a partner of ALK Capital with chairman Alan Pace – added: “The last one had the title but with this one - the energy, the family feel; that's the same.

“We wanted it so badly for the community, we wanted it badly for the club and everybody connected with the club and that's what we got.”

While the mood among Burnley fans is rightly jubilant at this moment in time, no-one will be under any illusions to how difficult it will be back in the Premier League next season.

It’s certainly not gone unnoticed that all six newly-promoted sides over the past two seasons have suffered instant relegation.

Last time out, the Clarets didn’t give themselves the best possible chance of staying in the top flight, making mistakes with their approach, style of play and summer recruitment.

Those lessons, however, will be key to informing Burnley’s decision-making process as they aim to maintain their Premier League status next season under Scott Parker.

“It's absolutely helped the club,” Hunt said. “It's critical that we learn and always keep learning. We've always got to keep moving forward.”