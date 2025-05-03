Watch as Natasha Bedingfield toasts Burnley's promotion with surprise Turf Moor performance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

World-renowned pop star Natasha Bedingfield performed a surprise gig on the Turf Moor pitch following Burnley’s final day win against Millwall.

The 43-year-old performed ‘Unwritten’, which has been the unofficial soundtrack to Burnley’s promotion-winning campaign, as well as ‘These Words’.

It came after Burnley had come from behind to beat Millwall 3-1 on the final day to finish the campaign on 100 points.

Josh Brownhill was at the double to finish the season with 18 goals, while Jaidon Anthony was also on the scoresheet.

Unfortunately it wasn’t enough to secure the league title, as Leeds United cruelly netted a 91st minute winner to beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1.

While the late goal dampened some of Burnley’s celebrations, it’s still been a remarkable campaign for Scott Parker’s side.

They finish the season unbeaten at home and unbeaten in 33 league games, matching Reading’s run in 2006/07.

Natasha Bedingfield performs at Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

While they weren’t able to keep the clean sheet that would have broken the all-time English league record, they still only shipped a ridiculous 16 goals in 46 games.

Bedingfield’s surprise performance came after the players had returned to the pitch to celebrate their promotion-winning campaign.