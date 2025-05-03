It looked like it would be enough for Scott Parker’s men to deservedly finish in first place, but Leeds United snatched the trophy away from them with a 91st minute winner at Plymouth.
Nevertheless, it’s still been a remarkable campaign for the Clarets, who end the season 33 unbeaten, having lost just twice and conceding just 16 times in 46 games.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Final day win
Josh Brownhill scored two of Burnley's three goals to finish the season on 18 goals (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty
2. James Trafford - 7/10
No chance with Millwall’s goal, which ended Burnley’s hopes of breaking the record. But launched a number of quick attacks and pulled off a big save in the 89th minute. Photo: Matt McNulty
3. Connor Roberts - 7/10
Never stopped running up and down that right flank in support of Edwards, even if some of his deliveries failed to find its intended target. Photo: Alex Livesey
4. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10
Allowed Coburn to nip ahead of him for Millwall’s opener, but atoned with the crossfield ball for Anthony’s goal. Photo: Harry Murphy
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.