Burnley 3-1 Millwall: Clarets miss out on league title to Leeds United despite finishing on 100 points

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dramatic final day in the Championship saw Burnley miss out on a third straight Championship title despite overcoming Millwall.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Parker’s men had to come from behind for the third time in seven games to claim the victory that was needed if they stood any chance of finishing first.

Millwall briefly led when Mihailo Ivanovic turned home from close range, meaning Burnley were no longer able to break the all-time English record for clean sheets in a season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lead lasted for barely 60 seconds, however, as Josh Brownhill emphatically slotted home into the bottom corner.

The home side were utterly relentless in the second-half, squandering a number of chances before finally taking the lead through Jaidon Anthony, while Brownhill completed his brace with a late third.

It looked as though the league title would be returning to Turf Moor, but a 91st minute winner from Leeds at Plymouth meant the Clarets would have to settle for second place, becoming the first side in EFL history to miss out on the title with 100 points to their name.

While there was no trophy lift, it remains a remarkable campaign for Parker’s men, who equal Reading’s record of going 33 games unbeaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Brownhill of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates Marcus Edwards and Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Millwall FC at Turf Moor on May 03, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Ashley Barnes was the man to get the nod up front in the absence of Zian Flemming, who was ineligible to face his parent club.

Lyle Foster, meanwhile, was only fit enough to be named on the bench following his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Parker made one other change to the side that thrashed QPR 5-0 last week, as Marcus Edwards came back in for Luca Koleosho.

Aaron Ramsey was named among the substitutes again after making his long-awaited return at Loftus Road following his 14-month absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Enock Agyei and Manuel Benson all remain sidelined.

As for Millwall, Alex Neil made one change to his side from last weekend’s 1-0 win against Swansea City as George Honeyman came in for Luke Cundle.

The Lions knew they realistically needed to win in order to stand any chance of finishing in the play-offs and it was the away side who threatened first, as Josh Coburn saw a shot blocked from 12 yards out.

Turf Moor was left shocked after 11 minutes when Mihailo Ihanovic handed the visitors a surprise lead, as the forward nipped ahead of CJ Egan-Riley at the near post to smartly turn home. There appeared to be a sniff of offside in the build-up, but the linesman’s flag remained down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, Burnley issued an instant response, levelling within 60 seconds through that man Josh Brownhill.

Ashley Barnes deserved huge credit for his involvement in the goal, crashing into a challenge to keep the ball alive inside the box. The ball ricocheted nicely for Brownhill to emphatically slot home from just inside the area for his 17th goal of the season.

As news filtered through that Leeds were trailing at Plymouth, Burnley came close to going 2-1 ahead as Jaidon Anthony’s side-footed effort at the back post beat the keeper, only to be cleared off the line.

Keeper George Evans then came to Millwall’s rescue as he tipped over Brownhill’s vicious, swerving effort from 30 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The equaliser appeared to have deflated Millwall, but the away side missed an incredible chance to restore their lead when Coburn somehow managed to steer wide from all of two or three yards, with the goal gaping.

Burnley created the first opening of the second-half and it was a good one too, as Hannibal picked out the run of Anthony following a quick Burnley break, but the winger’s effort was a weak one and Evans comfortably saved with his legs.

Hannibal then came inches away from picking out the top corner with a spiteful curling effort from the corner of the Millwall box.

The Clarets remained well on the front foot, as Barnes nearly scrambled home at the near post before Anthony was again denied, this time with a block from inside the six-yard box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards was the next man to squander a big chance, seeing his effort deflect over the bar after Anthony had invitingly pulled the ball back into his path.

Anthony, who had been at the heart of a lot of Burnley’s good play, only to lack that killer instinct in the final third, atoned for those misses when he finally gave the Clarets a deserved lead midway through the second-half.

It started and finished with Anthony, who took down a long ball with a delightful touch past his marker before slotting coolly beyond Evans’ despairing dive. Turf Moor, as you would expect, absolutely erupted.

Millwall didn’t appear to be offering much during the final stages as tiredness set in, but James Trafford was required to pull off an important save in the 89th minute to turn Femi Azeez’s effort around the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brownhill made sure of the win in stoppage-time when Evans was unable to keep out his free-kick, but news had already filtered through that Leeds had scored a late winner - meaning celebrations were a little muted.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal (Laurent), Brownhill, Edwards (Sarmiento), Anthony, Barnes (Foster)

Subs not used : Hladky, Worrall, Sonne, Ramsey, Koleosho, Redmond

Millwall: Evans, Crama (Leonard), Cooper, Tanganga, Sturge, Saville (Langstaff), De Norre (Cundle), Ivanovic (Emakhu), Honeyman (Wintle), Azeez, Coburn

Subs not used: Przewozny, Kelly, Harding, Matthews

Referee: Andrew Kitchen