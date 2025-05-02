The date Burnley must inform players of key contract decisions after Scott Parker's 'confident' claim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Once Burnley’s incredible season comes to a close, preparations will soon have to begin for their Premier League return.

As part of that, the Clarets must submit their retained list to the EFL upon the conclusion of the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

Burnley will have until Saturday, May 17 – two weeks on from their season finale against Millwall – to officially signal which players they will be keeping on and those they’ll be letting go.

Burnley have just four first-team players out of contract this summer – most noticeably, CJ Egan-Riley and captain Josh Brownhill.

Speaking recently, Clarets boss Scott Parker revealed he was “confident” the club would be able to tie them down to longer-term deals.

Club legend Ashley Barnes could also depart unless a new contract is agreed, as the short-term deal he agreed in January is soon due to expire.

Nathan Redmond, meanwhile, is also out of contract, albeit the club do hold a one-year option on his current deal.

CJ Egan-Riley and Josh Brownhill are the two standout players who could leave Burnley for free this summer. Pictures: Getty Images

Elsewhere, Bashir Humphreys, Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming will all see their loan deals turned permanent. As it currently stands, it appears Jeremy Sarmiento will be returning to his parent club Brighton.

EFL rules are clear in that clubs must officially notify players by the third Saturday in May, with clubs involved in play-off campaigns given extra grace; with the deadline extending to four days after their final match.

Clubs are not duty-bound to make announcements on their ‘released and retained lists’, though they are published as a matter of routine.

The EFL will publish a ‘professional retained list’ listing the remaining squads of all clubs as late as the second Saturday in June, which this year is June 14.

On the club deadlines, EFL Regulations state: “Any club wishing to re-engage a contract player whose contract is due to expire on June 30 must, save as mentioned in regulations 68.2.1 to 68.2.4 below, notify him in writing by the third Saturday in May in the final year of his contract whether or not they offer him terms of re engagement specifying (where applicable) such terms.”