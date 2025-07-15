Free agent reunites with Burnley in Portugal pre-season training camp after recent release

Nathan Redmond appears to be training with Burnley despite being released by the club at the end of last season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The experienced winger is now a free agent after coming to the end of his contract with the Clarets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the 31-year-old – who endured an injury-hit spell at Turf Moor – is out in Portugal with Burnley as part of their pre-season training camp.

Redmond posted a picture on Instagram of The Campus, the sports complex where the Clarets are based this week, alongside the caption: “Work”.

It’s likely Parker has given Redmond the opportunity to build up his fitness with his former teammates while he searches for a new club. Burnley have been contacted for comment.

The former Southampton man joined Burnley on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 following his departure from Turkish side Besiktas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redmond was released after just making three appearances last season (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

He made 15 substitute appearances during the 2023/24 season under Vincent Kompany, but his season was curtailed early in January after suffering a serious hamstring injury. His return was then delayed by picking up an issue with his calf.

While Redmond finally returned last season in the Championship, making three appearances – including a cameo against his former side Southampton in the FA Cup – his minutes remained limited as Parker’s men fought it out for automatic promotion.

A frustrating campaign saw him play just 20 minutes of football during the 2024/25 campaign.

Your next Burnley FC read: Striker Zian Flemming is happy to fulfil any role his manager Scott Parker requests