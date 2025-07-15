Free agent reunites with Burnley in Portugal pre-season training camp after recent release
The experienced winger is now a free agent after coming to the end of his contract with the Clarets.
Scott Parker’s side had the opportunity to trigger an extra 12 months in Redmond’s deal, but the club opted against doing so.
Now, the 31-year-old – who endured an injury-hit spell at Turf Moor – is out in Portugal with Burnley as part of their pre-season training camp.
Redmond posted a picture on Instagram of The Campus, the sports complex where the Clarets are based this week, alongside the caption: “Work”.
It’s likely Parker has given Redmond the opportunity to build up his fitness with his former teammates while he searches for a new club. Burnley have been contacted for comment.
The former Southampton man joined Burnley on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 following his departure from Turkish side Besiktas.
He made 15 substitute appearances during the 2023/24 season under Vincent Kompany, but his season was curtailed early in January after suffering a serious hamstring injury. His return was then delayed by picking up an issue with his calf.
While Redmond finally returned last season in the Championship, making three appearances – including a cameo against his former side Southampton in the FA Cup – his minutes remained limited as Parker’s men fought it out for automatic promotion.
A frustrating campaign saw him play just 20 minutes of football during the 2024/25 campaign.
