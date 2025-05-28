Nathan Redmond issues heartfelt goodbye message after being let go by Burnley

Nathan Redmond has penned a lengthy statement addressing his recent Burnley departure.

The experienced winger never started a league game for the club and was limited to making just 18 appearances during his two seasons.

The former Southampton man suffered a serious hamstring injury that kept him out for the majority of 2024. His return last season was then delayed an issue with his calf.

While Redmond was nearing full fitness towards the back end of this season, his minutes remained limited as Scott Parker’s men fought it out for automatic promotion.

Redmond returned in February with a brief cameo against his former side Southampton in the FA Cup, before making two further substitute appearances in the league against Luton Town and QPR respectively.

A frustrating season saw him play just 20 minutes of football during the 2024/25 campaign.

Redmond is now a free agent after being let go by Burnley at the end of last season. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Despite his lack of game time, Redmond only has good things to say about his time with the Clarets.

"It's always difficult to part ways with a football club knowing the connections, friendships and memories that get formed along the way,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Firstly, l'd like to thank all the staff, especially the ones keeping the club ticking from the training ground to the stadium. There are some special people within the club that made me feel so welcome when I joined and even more loved and appreciated when I left.

“Although I've already spoken to the majority of you, I want to say a huge thank you again to all the players that I called team-mates over the past two seasons. Memories and friendships made for life, I wish you all the best for the future!

“My two years at Burnley were definitely challenging and getting a freak training ground injury, that ended up becoming more complicated than either myself or medical team envisaged, I can thankfully say that is all behind me now and I'm excited to see what the future brings.

“My desire and determination to keep playing football at the most competitive level has never changed – before or after my injury, especially since being back fully fit and available for selection over the last few months. With the tense promotion run-in, the opportunities never came.

“With that being said my final thank you is to you, the Burnley fans. Whilst having played against you many of times but only having been here a short time putting on the Burnley shirt – I fully understand what this club means to the people and the community! A club with a foundation of hard work, passion and pride!

"A whole year of my time here was spent in the stands. Hearing, seeing and feeling you all kick every ball with the team as we achieved the ultimate goal of promotion back to the Premier League. It was bittersweet to experience it from the stands and not the pitch.

“Whilst my input on the field for this club was minimal, I know I did my upmost to uplift, motivate and encourage everyone on their journey to success.

"Thank you Burnley FC.”