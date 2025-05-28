New independent Burnley FC supporters' group launches to give fans a 'stronger voice'

A new independent Burnley supporters’ group has launched with the aim of giving fans a “stronger, more democratic voice”.

Burnley FC Independent Supporters Association (BFCISA) is a fan-led, democratic group aiming to connect supporters with their club and champion accountability, tradition, and fairness.

The group is now open for membership and is encouraging all fans to take part in building a “transparent, inclusive, and community-focused relationship” with the club.

Simon Jackson, BFCISA chair, said: “Burnley Football Club means so much to so many – it spans generations and runs like a golden thread through the lives of generations of fans who make it what it was, is and will be.

“Burnley FC Independent Supporters Association will give a voice to the fans: it will listen, represent and act for them and their interests.

“From ticket prices to access; matchday experience to preserving our unique heritage – the Association’s role will be to stand up on and for the issues that Burnley fans care about.

“We’re open to all Burnley fans and hope everyone who cares about the football club will want to join and play their own part, supporting our shared interest: a great future for our club.”

The new group aims to connect supporters with their club and champion accountability, tradition, and fairness (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Formed by passionate supporters, and affiliated with the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA), the group says it will operate independently of Burnley FC and is run by fans, for fans.

Following responses from over 500 fans to BFCISA’s 'Claret & You' fan survey, the group's priorities reflect the issues supporters care most about. The group aims to:

● Represent the voices and interests of Burnley fans across all backgrounds

● Campaign on supporter issues, including ticket pricing, accessibility, and matchday experience

● Build stronger connections between fans and the club

● Advocate for transparency and accountability from club leadership

● Celebrate and protect Burnley's traditions as a historic, community-rooted football club

BFCISA is currently guided by an interim committee of volunteer officers who meet online every other week and have been working to lay the foundations.

All leadership positions will be open to election at the first Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the 2025/26 season, ensuring the group is truly led by, and accountable to, its members.

Supporters can join via the newly launched Association website: www.burnleyfcisa.com