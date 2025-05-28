Former Burnley goalkeeper 'close' to taking first steps into management with League One outfit

Former Burnley goalkeeper Lee Grant is reportedly close to taking his first steps into management.

The Terriers were among the favourites to win promotion from the third tier, but finished the season in a disappointing 10th place, 14 points off the play-offs.

Academy manager Jon Worthington took the reins after Duff’s departure but was unable to revive the club’s campaign.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Grant is now “close” to getting the job in what would be his first role as a number one.

The former stopper, who made over 100 appearances for Burnley between 2010 and 2013, is currently a part of Kieran McKenna’s coaching staff at Ipswich Town. He’s held the role of first-team coach at Portman Road since 2022.

Before taking on a coaching role at Ipswich, Grant enjoyed a 22-year long career as a goalkeeper.

Grant is currently a coach with Ipswich Town (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

He finished as an understudy at Manchester United, but had previously featured prominently for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County.

Grant arrived at Burnley for a fee of around £1m, initially providing competition to Brian Jensen. But he soon became number one and won the fans’ player of the season award during the 2012/13 season.

Former Hull City boss Ruben Selles, who was sacked by the Tigers despite keeping them in the Championship, has also been linked to the Huddersfield vacancy.