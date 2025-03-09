Former Burnley man axed by League One promotion chasers after losing 7th game in 11

Burnley favourite Michael Duff has lost his job as the head coach of League One outfit Huddersfield Town.

The 47-year-old departs after just 10 months in the role following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers.

That result, Huddersfield’s seventh defeat out of their last 11, saw the Terriers drop out of the League One play-off spots with 10 games to go.

“This is not a decision that I have taken lightly,” owner Kevin Nagle said in a statement.

"I really like Michael as a person and I know how diligently he has worked for the club since he was appointed as head coach in the summer, so we’ve all been desperate for him to succeed. “However, our results on the pitch since the turn of the year have simply not been good enough.

"It is true that we’ve had an unprecedented injury situation to contend with, particularly recently, but I believe that the resources we have available are capable of more than the four wins we’ve registered in our last 15 games. “I feel we must make this change now to reignite our challenge for promotion. I want to thank Michael, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

The Terriers also announced that academy manager Jon Worthington will take charge for the rest of the season, starting with next weekend’s game against Crawley Town.

Huddersfield sit seventh in the table, two points adrift of Bolton Wanderers in sixth.