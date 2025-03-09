Burnley dealt serious Jonjo Shelvey injury blow as Scott Parker issues Bashir Humphreys update

Burnley are facing the prospect of being unable to use Jonjo Shelvey for the rest of the season.
The midfielder has been missing from Burnley’s squad for the games against Cardiff City and Luton Town after picking up the issue against Preston North End in the FA Cup.

While Shelvey was taken off just before the hour-mark during that game, it’s understood the 33-year-old suffered the blow early into the cup tie.

While manager Scott Parker was unable to confirm a timeframe for Shelvey’s return, or what the injury entails, the Burnley Express understands the experienced midfielder – who only signed a deal until the end of the season – is likely to miss the rest of the season.

“He's picked up an injury. He picked up an injury coming out of Preston,” Parker said after Saturday’s 4-0 defeat of Luton.

“I don't know the full, full extent yet. We're going to have to see, but it doesn't look good.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, it’s also understood Enock Agyei has picked up another long-term injury.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Jonjo Shelvey of Burnley warms up prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on March 01, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)PRESTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Jonjo Shelvey of Burnley warms up prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on March 01, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)
Bashir Humphreys, meanwhile, is still some way off returning from a quad injury he suffered in training before the recent 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

“He'll be out for a little while at the moment,” Parker added.

“Timescales, I'm not too sure about. But I think it's fair to say we won't be seeing Bash for a little while.”

In the midst of a busy schedule, with another midweek game coming up against West Brom on Tuesday, Parker opted to freshen things up by making two changes on Saturday.

Discussing that decision, Parker said: “We need to use our squad and rotate, we need to freshen things up in certain games.

“With a busy week coming out the back of Cardiff, now this game and then a game on Tuesday and another game at the weekend, it was something we needed to do.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

On a more positive note, Nathan Redmond gained his first league minutes since January 2024 on Saturday when he came on as a late substitute against Luton.

