Scott Parker on Burnley's one-sided Luton Town win, Lyle Foster's return to scoring and Ashley Barnes goal

Scott Parker was delighted with the way his Burnley side dealt with 10-man Luton Town to record a dominant victory.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result never looked in doubt once Kal Naismith was sent off for two bookable offences just 19 minutes into the game.

“I'm delighted with everything,” Parker said afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First and foremost we've come here to try and get three points, that's where we are at this stage of the season with 11 games today to go, now 10.

“You obviously want three points, but I think we've got everything today, performance too, so I’m really pleased with everything.

“I think I’m right in saying we faced 10 men once this season, the Blackburn game, and it proved problematic.

Scott Parker celebrates the 4-0 victor over Luton Town. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“You've probably seen that over the history of certain games, sometimes the team goes down to 10 men and they retreat a little bit, defend their goal and it's very hard to break down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the [first] goal comes at a great time for us, to be honest with you, and then after that I thought we had a real patience about us, we created numerous chances, really had a patience to our play, we probed, served our wingers at times in really threatening areas, they executed and obviously we managed to score four goals, which was pleasing.”

On a day of huge positives, arguably the biggest one came when Foster ended his scoreless streak to score Burnley’s second, his first in the league since August.

“I was buzzing for Lyle, to be honest with you,” Parker added.

“It's been clear that maybe over the course of the last few games, Lyle's missed some big chances, but fundamentally, he's a boy with an absolutely humongous heart, passion, desire, and I think you see that today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Eyes don't lie when you step in a football stadium. First and foremost, you step over a line and I think one thing the fanbase wants and people want is an energy, a desire, a passion. Lyle seems to always deliver that, so I was pleased that he managed to get his goal.

“It's a well-worked goal, great finish, so I’m really pleased for him.”

The positives didn’t end there though, as Barnes recorded his first goal since returning to Turf Moor with the last kick of the game.

“Again, I'm delighted for Barnes here as well,” Parker said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To come back, I think we know and understand what Barnes brings here, he brings a vast experience to a young group, so I see that every day with Barnes in terms of his voice, in terms of the way he is and the way he holds himself.

“I’m delighted that he got some minutes today and then to top it off just before the final whistle, it was a lovely, well-worked goal and he was there to put it in, so pleased for him.

“I think at the end as well, the celebrations alone probably speak volumes for Barnes in terms of how well he's respected amongst the group really and I was pleased with that.”