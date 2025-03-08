Former Burnley defender training with Championship play-off hopefuls as potential solution to defensive crisis

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 8th Mar 2025, 13:19 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Burnley’s Championship rivals Middlesbrough are considering offering a short-term deal to a former Claret to help solve their defensive crisis.
Read More
Ashley Barnes on reaching 300 Burnley appearances, new squad role and achieving ...

Michael Carrick is currently having to get by without four defenders through injury, with George Edmundson, Rav van den Berg, Luke Ayling and Darragh Lenihan all currently unavailable.

As a result, Boro have invited ex-Burnley man Erik Pieters in to train for the past few days to assess the left-back’s fitness levels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pieters was released by West Brom last summer when his contract at the Hawthorns expired after two years as a Baggies player.

He joined Luton Town as a free agent on a short-term deal last December, but did not make a single senior appearance for the Hatters before he was released after around a month.

His last senior appearance for anyone came just under a year ago when he played the first half of West Brom’s 2-0 win over Bristol City in March 2024.

Predominantly a left-back during most of a career that saw him have successful spells with Burnley and Stoke City, Pieters can also play at centre-half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Erik Pieters of West Bromwich Albion on the ball during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on April 26, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Erik Pieters of West Bromwich Albion on the ball during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on April 26, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: Erik Pieters of West Bromwich Albion on the ball during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on April 26, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Another former Claret has been on the move this week with Jeff Hendrick re-joining Derby County after a successful trial.

The 33-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Newcastle United at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Republic of Ireland international had been on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in the final year of his deal at St James’ Park, having also been sent out to both QPR and Reading.

But the ex-Claret has joined made the move back to Pride Park, where he first made his name before joining Burnley in 2016 for a £10.5m fee.

Related topics:BurnleyMiddlesbroughMichael CarrickWest BromLuke Ayling

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice