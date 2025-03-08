Former Burnley defender training with Championship play-off hopefuls as potential solution to defensive crisis
Michael Carrick is currently having to get by without four defenders through injury, with George Edmundson, Rav van den Berg, Luke Ayling and Darragh Lenihan all currently unavailable.
As a result, Boro have invited ex-Burnley man Erik Pieters in to train for the past few days to assess the left-back’s fitness levels.
Pieters was released by West Brom last summer when his contract at the Hawthorns expired after two years as a Baggies player.
He joined Luton Town as a free agent on a short-term deal last December, but did not make a single senior appearance for the Hatters before he was released after around a month.
His last senior appearance for anyone came just under a year ago when he played the first half of West Brom’s 2-0 win over Bristol City in March 2024.
Predominantly a left-back during most of a career that saw him have successful spells with Burnley and Stoke City, Pieters can also play at centre-half.
Another former Claret has been on the move this week with Jeff Hendrick re-joining Derby County after a successful trial.
The 33-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Newcastle United at the end of the 2023/24 season.
The Republic of Ireland international had been on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in the final year of his deal at St James’ Park, having also been sent out to both QPR and Reading.
But the ex-Claret has joined made the move back to Pride Park, where he first made his name before joining Burnley in 2016 for a £10.5m fee.
