Former Burnley midfielder training with Championship side in bid to earn contract

Burnley could be reunited with one of their former midfielders next month when they take on Derby County at Pride Park.

Rams boss and former Blackburn Rovers chief John Eustace has confirmed Jeff Hendrick is currently training with his side in a bid to earn himself a contract.

The 33-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Newcastle United at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Republic of Ireland international had been on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in the final year of his deal at St James’ Park, having also been sent out to both QPR and Reading.

But it’s now emerged the former Claret could be set to make a return to Derby, where he first made his name before joining Burnley in 2016 for a £10.5m fee.

"We've got Jeff training with us at the moment which I think's a real plus for us," Eustace said, as quoted by the Derby Telegraph.

"Obviously, Jeff knows the club inside out. He was here when I was playing as well and I know the kind of character he is. I think he'll help the dressing room from now to the end of the season.

Hendrick has been a free agent since leaving Newcastle United at the end of last season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"He's looked great. He's obviously a very fit, very athletic lad and he looks no different now from when I was playing with him.

"He's had a fantastic career, so I think his experience coming in to help the group will be key.

"He hasn't played any games at all for the last year. He's doing a small pre-season, but the season does not have that long to go.

"We want to get him involved as much as we can and hopefully, this time next week, he will be part of the group."

The Clarets face Derby at Pride Park on Wednesday, April 9.

Hendrick left Turf Moor in 2020 to join Newcastle upon the expiration of his contract in East Lancashire.

The midfielder made 139 appearances for the club over his four years with the club and was a part of the side that qualified for the Europa League.

He’s also been capped 79 times by Ireland, scoring twice.